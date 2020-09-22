Cutouts of Jeff Battcher and Bobby Pope will sit behind home plate at Truist Park through September 24

MACON, Ga. — Two Macon natives will have seats of honor at Truist Park this week. The Atlanta Braves planned to honor Jeff Battcher as a hometown hero this week for their series against the Miami Marlins.

Battcher was nominated for his work with the United Way of Central Georgia and Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia as well as his work with Macon's RBI program and securing a Macon ballpark for children to play in.

Battcher asked that his cardboard cutout be replaced with the late 13WMAZ sports anchor and former Mercer University Athletic Director Bobby Pope. The Braves instead chose to honor both men with cutouts.

“I am honored to be recognized as an Atlanta Braves Hometown Hero representing all the tremendous work by everyone who makes the Macon RBI program possible. I also thank the Atlanta Braves for recognizing longtime Macon sportscaster and icon Bobby Pope,” said Battcher in a release.