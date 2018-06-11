Ortho Georgia Co-Back of the Week : Jacoby Hill. Senior Running Back, Wide Receiver, Punt Returner and Safety, Northeast High School. Jacoby totaled 179 yards rushing, 46 yards receiving , 40 yards in punt returns giving him 265 all purpose yards on offense . He also had 6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and recorded a sack from his Safety position in his team's 47-16 win over East Laurens. The Win adds the Raiders to the AA playoffs

Ortho Georgia Co-Back of the Week : Christian Palmer, Senior Quarterback, Stratford Academy. Christian rushed 17 times for 179 yards and 2 Touchdowns and went 9-13 passing for 66 yards in his team's 17-14 road win against 8-2 Aquinas on Friday. The win advances the Eagles to the Single A playoffs.

Ortho Georgia Lineman of the Week: Wesley Wilson, Defensive/Offensive Lineman, First Presbyterian Day School. Wesley recorded 7 tackles, 4 tackles for loss from his defensive position. On the Offensive line, Wesley helped the Vikings to 250 yard rushing from his right tackle position in his team's 28-12 road win against Washington-Wilkes

