Macon Touchdown Club hands out honors in final week of regular season

Westside, Tattnall, and Jones County were all recognized as the playoffs begin across Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The final week of the high school football regular season may be in the books, but the Macon Touchdown Club is chugging right along.

Before the playoffs officially begin in Central Georgia, the club handed out its weekly honors on Monday night.

The Westside Seminoles' season may be over, but not without one final recognition of senior quarterback Ja'lon Miller, who took home co-back of the week honors. Miller completed 12 of 23 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown in the 'Noles' 17-14 loss at West Laurens.

Meanwhile, the Tattnall Trojans took home a pair of honors. Junior Demario Wilmore was honored as the other co-back of the week, rushing 19 times for 215 yards and a whopping three touchdowns against Mt. De Sales. Junior linebacker Cam Person was honored as the lineman of the week; Person accounted for two assists, nine tackles, and three for loss, as the Trojans knocked off the Cavs, 61-33.