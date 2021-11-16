Macon Touchdown Club honors athletes as playoffs begin

Newly hired Georgia Southern Head Coach Clay Helton was on hand for the club's meeting.

MACON, Ga. — As for Central Georgia teams still apart of the GHSA playoffs, the Macon Touchdown Club returned Monday night to honor those standouts from week one of the postseason.

Travion Solomon has racked up quite the Touchdown Club trophy collection this fall; the familiar face returned again as the back of the week. Northeast's quarterback completed 15 of 19 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 116 yards and two scores as the Raiders defeated Cook, 42-22.

John Alan Richter, another usual suspect, also was honored as a back of the week. Jones County's quarterback went 22 of 26 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns, and also ripped off a 15-yard score on the ground as the Greyhounds topped Griffin, 56-42.

Meanwhile, FPD offensive guard Camden Smith received lineman of the week honors. The Vikings’ captain graded out at 91% and had seven pancake blocks on the night in his team's 21-14 playoff win over Aquinas on Friday.

Just 13 days after he was announced as the new head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles, Clay Helton made an appearance as the club's guest speaker, talking about what he has in store for the Eagles with an emphasis on recruiting – and possibly recruiting the very athletes honored by the Macon Touchdown Club.

“Anybody in this room,” Helton said. “If you see one that needs to be at Georgia Southern, please call me. Please call me and let me know. I don't want one guy falling through the cracks ever.”