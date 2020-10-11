These players had the best performances on the football field the week of November 6

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Touchdown Club honored the best high school football performances from the week of Monday, November 6.

A'Khori Jones of Mount de Sales High School is the back of the week. Jones rushed 30 times for 353 yards, threw four-of-six for 51 yards and caught a pass for a touchdown. All together Jones accounted for 432 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in Mount De Sales win over Strong Rock.

Lineman of the week is Caleb Heard, a defensive end for Central High School. Caleb had seven tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack in his team's 39-0 win over Pike County. The Chargers have won five straight games.