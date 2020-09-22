Macon Touchdown Club players of the week (September 11)

These are the best football performances from the week of September 11

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Touchdown Club meets every Monday during high school football season to highlight prep athletes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are limited to how many people they can allow in the Methodist Children's Home and so are one week behind in their player honorees. These are the winners for the week of September 11.

The OrthoGeorgia Back of the Week goes to defensive back Javious Bond of Jones County High School. Bond recorded six solo tackles, assisted on another, and broke up two passes in a loss to North Gwinnett.

OrthoGeorgia Lineman of the Week is Matt Adams, another Jones County Greyhound. Adams was a big bruiser on the offensive line grading out at 86% and recorded five pancake blocks against North Gwinnett.

OrthoGeorgia Special Teams Player of the Week is Griffin Hardy, punter for Tattnall Square Academy. Hardy punted four times, for an average of 43.5 yards per punt in his team's road win against Hawkinsville.