Macon Touchdown Club Players of the Week, September 18

These are the best Friday night performances for the September 18

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Touchdown Club held their weekly meeting at the Methodist Children's Home Monday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on space, the club is one week behind in honoring gridiron performances. These are the players of the week for September 18.

OrthoGeorgia back of the week is Jessie Phelps, running back for Rutland High. Phelps ran for 247 yards on 23 carries and added three receptions for 12 yards in their game against Luella.

Lineman of the week is Central High School's Adam Lamar. Lamar accounted for six tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in his team's first ever win over rival Westside.

Special teams player of the week is Mason Maddox of the Academy for Classical Education. Mason had five punts of 41, 46, 37, 43 and 41 yards averaging 41.6 yards per punt and allowed zero return yards in his team's game against Tattnall.

Special guest was new head football coach of Mercer University Drew Cronic. The Bears are less than two weeks away from their first game of the fall against Jacksonville State. Cronic said the pandemic creates a unique challenge in preparing for week one.

"Our job as coaches is to lead young men and everything's not perfect right now, but you know what? God's given us an opportunity to mentor young men during a difficult time so what a great challenge for our staff to be able to do that and or guys to be able to respond in adverse situations. It's just going to help us grow up," Cronic said.