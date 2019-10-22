MACON, Ga. — The Macon Touchdown Club named their Players of the Week for the best performances on the gridiron.

This week's Back of the Week is JaBoree Goodson, junior running back from Windsor Academy. JaBoree ran for 252 yards on only 11 carries and 3 Touchdowns. Defensively, he had 5 solo tackles, 5 assists and picked off 2 balls, including one he took 45 yards to the house against Solid Rock Academy on Friday.

Lineman of the Week is Josiah Cotton, senior linebacker/running back, from Mount de Sales Academy. Josiah had 16 tackles including 2 for a loss from his defensive spot. Offensively, he rushed 23 times for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns in his teams game against Tattnall.

The Touchdown Club's guest speaker this week was former Auburn Head Coach and Republican Candidate for the Alabama United States Senate seat, Tommy Tuberville.

