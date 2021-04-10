Macon Touchdown Club recognizes ACE, Northeast, Mount De Sales in week seven

Northeast quarterback Travion Solomon, Mount De Sales senior Trey Butts, and ACE kicker Jake Prather were all individually honored.

MACON, Ga. — Now past the halfway point of the high school football season, things are really beginning to ramp up on Friday nights with region play in full swing.

On Monday night, the Macon Touchdown Club highlighted the best of week seven.

Fresh off Friday’s win over Twiggs, Windsor Academy Head Coach Randy Grace and his Knights were honored in this week’s high school spotlight, as well as Keith Hatcher and Mount De Sales.

The Cavs snagged a huge 35-7 win over Aquinas.

Travion Solomon was again honored as the back of the week.

In Northeast’s comeback win over Washington County, Solomon went 19 of 27 for 207 yards and a touchdown through the air. He also rushed for two more scores and 164 yards on the ground.

Mount De Sales senior Trey Butts named was named lineman of the week. The Cavs center totaled 10 pancake blocks and added eight tackles from his defensive tackle position against Aquinas.

Lastly, ACE Gryphons kicker Jake Prather was named the special teams player of the week. Prather had three kickoffs for touchbacks, a 40-yard field goal, and a net punting average of 47 yards on Friday. ACE beat Crawford County, 30-14 on Friday night.