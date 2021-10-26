Macon Touchdown Club recognizes Tattnall, Northeast in week 10

MACON, Ga. — Week 10 of the high school football season did not disappoint, highlighted by Tattnall's thrilling 42-41 win over Stratford in overtime.
As a result, two Trojans were recognized by the Macon Touchdown Club on Monday night.
Quarterback Clay Rowland was named the Back of the Week, completing 11 of 19 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also threw the game-winning two-point conversion to seal the win for the Trojans.
Kick returner Brayden Smith is the Special Teams Player of the Week. He returned a kick 70 yards in for a touchdown, and also pitched in six catches for 106 yards as a receiver.
Meanwhile, the Northeast Raiders moved to 6-2 with a 21-7 win over Dodge County, in part thanks to some stout defense. Following a massive night on the defensive line, Marquis Hughes is the lineman of the week. Hughes recorded eight tackles, four of them for loss, along with two sacks in the win.