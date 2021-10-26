Macon Touchdown Club recognizes Tattnall, Northeast in week 10

Tattnall's quarterback Clay Rowland and kick returner Brayden Smith were honored, along with Northeast defensive lineman Marquis Hughes.

MACON, Ga. — Week 10 of the high school football season did not disappoint, highlighted by Tattnall's thrilling 42-41 win over Stratford in overtime.

As a result, two Trojans were recognized by the Macon Touchdown Club on Monday night.

Quarterback Clay Rowland was named the Back of the Week, completing 11 of 19 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also threw the game-winning two-point conversion to seal the win for the Trojans.

Kick returner Brayden Smith is the Special Teams Player of the Week. He returned a kick 70 yards in for a touchdown, and also pitched in six catches for 106 yards as a receiver.