Ortho Georgia Back of the Week : Donald Lamb, Senior Quarterback, Central High School. Donald was 7/18 for 134 yards passing, he also had 7 carries for 127 yard scoring a total of 4 touchdowns on the night and added a 2 point conversion reception in his team's game against Rutland.

Ortho Georgia Lineman of the Week : Marquez Baxter , Senior Linebacker, Southwest High School. Marques totaled 15 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a 33 yard interception return and recovered a fumble which he returned 70 yards for a TD in his team's game against East Laurens.

No special teams players won this week.

