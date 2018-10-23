Ortho Georgia Back of the Week : Dexter Williams, Junior Quarterback, Mount de Sales. Dexter rushed 19 times for 191 yards and 3 Touchdowns, he also went 5 for 7 for passing for 73 yards as well as catching a TD pass in his team's game against First Presbyterian on Friday

Ortho Georgia Lineman of the Week : Jadarien Boykin, Senior Defensive End, Jones County High School. Jadarien accounted for 14 tackles, including 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 3 QB hurries in his team's game against Eagles Landing on Friday.

There were no special teams nominations this week.

