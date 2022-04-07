Macon Youth Baseball Legends head to USSSA World Series

The team will compete for a national title at the USSSA World Series next week in New Orleans.

MACON, Ga. — After winning state, the Macon Youth Baseball Legends 14U All-Stars are set to again represent Central Georgia on the national stage. But this time around, they're not leaving without a title.



“I think honestly we have some major leaguers within the next 5 or 6 years on this squad,” Coach Robertson said.



And the Macon Legends really mean it, hungrier than ever heading to next week's USSSA Global Baseball World Series in New Orleans.



“You know they teach me a lot,” Robertson said. “The kids want to learn. They want to go far and they see the kind of talent we have and what we've gone through. And this year the sky's the limit for us.”

The team has been here before, just a year ago in the 12U division. They came up just short of a title, but they’re coming back for it this season, with a few lessons learned.

“Just mental mistakes and errors that really cost them the games,” second baseman Jordan Durham said. “We've been working on fundamentals, like Coach Chris says, he wants us to be a fundamentally sound team.”



And this time around, the Legends are ready to live up to that name.



“It's pretty competitive out there,” pitcher Darius Brown said. “A lot of big hitters, some pitchers throw fast. Kind of a challenge when we get there.”



But the biggest challenge is already overcome - it's a chance to represent the city of Macon on the national stage.



“Kids within inner city, baseball is not big,” Robertson said. “And as you see we have a lot of kids out here, talented kids that can actually go far. And that's the actual means of what we're trying to do.”



So with the toughest part taken care of, there's just one thing left to go do.



“Dominate,” Brown said. “All you've got to do when you get up there, is just stay in your mode, stay in your mindset that you're going to win.”



In order to help the Legends dominate as they head to New Orleans, the Macon Youth Baseball program is currently seeking sponsors and donations to help with the cost of uniforms, equipment, travel and hotel costs for next week's trip.



Donations are currently being accepted through the Cash App handle $WMSC21, as well as through the team's GoFundMe page.



Registration is also now open through August for fall baseball and softball at the West Macon Sports Complex.

Boys and girls age 7 through 14 are eligible to compete. For more information, contact Chris Gray at 478-319-5521.