MACON, Ga. — Macon’s 90-year-old ballpark will be home to two baseball state championships following a $2.5 million renovation.

The Macon Bacon’s marketing director, Tyler Vertin, made the announcement Monday morning.

The two games will be played a little more than a week before the Macon Bacon’s opening night on May 31.

Four high school teams in total will play during the three-day span from May 20-22. On Monday, May 20, one series will be played as a double header. Should the teams split, they will play another game on May 22.

Another double header will be played on May 21. If those two teams split, they will also play on Wednesday.

“We are going to treat these games as if it was a Macon Bacon game.” said team president Brandon Raphael, “There will be entertainment, full blown concessions except for alcohol and out of this world customer service.”

The teams will be announced 10 days before the games are slated to be played. Tickets for the games will be $13.

The new 'Game On Training Kids Zone' at Luther Williams will also be unveiled on May 4. For more information on that ribbon cutting, click here.