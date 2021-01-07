Mark Richt may have Parkinson's, but that won't change his attitude or faith

Longtime former UGA head football coach Mark Richt was recently diagnoses with Parkinson's. He opens up for the first time on camera about the new diagnosis

ATLANTA — Mark Richt needs no introduction in the state of Georgia. He's been a figure sports after 15 seasons as the head coach of the Bulldogs and is still on TV as an analyst for the ACC Network.

When Richt announced earlier this month that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, it stopped everyone in their tracks. However, while the diagnosis may slow him down physically, nothing is stopping Coach Richt spiritualy.

“I’m not going to say I haven’t cried over it, but I’m not going to let it control me,” said Richt.

He said coaching college football is tricky yet fascinating.

"The highs are really high and the lows, well we know how that goes," said Richt. "The most beautiful thing about college coaching is when there are personal lows, the support is unwavering. A lot of people are praying for me, which is wonderful. They’re praying for the right course of action and praying for a cure."

The diagnosis happened earlier in the year, but he waited a while to go public with it. The doctor visits spawned from his hip surgery this year.

"I’d had hip surgery. Once I knew I had rehabbed well from my hip surgery and I still was having some issues with slowing down and muscle rigidity. I had a slight tremor on my left hand maybe occasionally. It became harder to bring a fork to my mouth, so I knew something was up," Richt explained.

When the doctor first explained to the 61-year-old SEC Championship winning coach that he had Parkinson’s, Richt said it was something he had accepted long before he heard the words.

"He pretty much told me what I already knew."

Richt also has a history of a heart attack, which can’t be pinpointed as a "trigger" of the disease, but he said coaching took a massive toll on his body as well.

"When I was coaching I didn’t sleep enough, I didn’t work out enough, I didn’t eat very well and there was a little bit of pressure that came with the job and those are like the four biggest factors for that type of disease to rear its ugly head," he said.

Through it all, his faith in God never wavered.

"I look at this as a momentary light affliction. It’s momentary, it’s not forever. Being in heaven is forever."

So, what’s next for Coach Richt?

He has a demanding schedule, even while retired. Parkinson’s can be managed if maintained well, which now, Richt said he finally has the time to focus on his health and what he needs to do to move forward with a normal life.

"I think just keep living life. Enjoy every day you have and be thankful for every good day you get," smiled Richt.

Richt said he will also stay busy with his beautiful grandchildren who lovingly refer to him as "Poohpah."

"Parkinson’s is not a death sentence, it’s not," said Richt. "People live with it for years and years and some people keep it in stage one for 20 years. I need to protect the dopamine that I have left in my body the best I can and if I keep moving as good and maybe a little bit better in the future I’ll be happy."