UGA senior, Mary Persons alumnus Malik Herring enters NFL draft

Malik Herring, who graduated from MPHS in 2017, is ready to make his next move

ATHENS, Ga. — Mary Persons alumnus and Georgia Bulldog Malik Herring has officially declared for the NFL draft.

Herring, a senior, racked up 20 tackles across 10 games this season. Two were sacks, and one of those was in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati last week.

He made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday, saying:

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game I love so much. I have enjoyed my time here at Georgia. I am forever grateful for the opportunity and experience.

I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, training staff, equipment managers, and fans that have supported me in this journey. The memories I have created will always be with me!

To my teammates, thank you for pushing me to be great everyday. The time we have shared both on and off the field are priceless. We created an unbreakable lifelong bond! I have many great memories here at Georgia and Athens will always be home. During my journey, I have grown on an off the field as a man. It was an honor and privilege to play college football at my dream school.

I look forward to representing Dawg Nation in the NFL for many years. I will always be a Georgia Bulldog #GoDawgs."