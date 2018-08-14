Forsyth — One of Middle Georgia's rowdiest student sections is prepared for the upcoming season.

Mary Persons High School is tough to play already. The team went 11-3 and found themselves in the semi-finals of the GHSA playoffs during the 2017-18 season. They can attribute much of their success to the student section.

"Those guys do a good job, 'the DAWG POUND,' that’s what they call them," said Brian Nelson, Mary Persons' Head Football Coach.

The student section is just as much a part of the culture of the school as any educational activity, according to principal Jim Finch.

"Providing a quality education is a little bit more than sitting in Algebra 2. It’s club experience, it’s fine arts, it’s CTAE, and on Friday nights, it’s the student section," said Finch. "Our kids look forward to being members of the Dawg Pound."

This year, the Dawg Pound is headed up by senior Mason Baker and Junior Abbie Davis. They help coordinate spirit nights like neon night, jersey night, blackouts and whiteouts. They pair do not play favorites when it comes to who is up close and personal.

"Normally, it would be seniors down. I like to do it based on how loud you are, so if you’re a sophomore, but you’re loud and you love it and you’re passionate about it, then you can be in the first row, second row," Baker said. "You bring horns, you bring all that, you move to the front. It just really depends on how involved you are and how passionate you are about Mary Persons football."

While Mary Persons has always had a student section, the "Dawg Pound" came to be circa 2015. Two students, Harrison Fry and Baker's older brother Dawson Baker, organized it into a student organization and gave it a Twitter page.

"Everybody loves the student section," Davis said. "We get compliments all the time, people asking us what the theme is that week and when we start to cheer, the rest of the crowd starts to cheer."

The students are loud already, but a trackless football field puts them extremely close to the field and makes for an extra headache for opposing teams, according to Coach Nelson.

"They’re right there on top of you just by the setup of our stadium, so I think they can do that. Not only that for the other team, but I think our kids rally around that, too, our players," Nelson said.

"I think we really get in the other team’s head. We mess with them because we’re really loud," Baker said.

The "Dawg Pound" will be in full effect for the first home game of the season against Gainesville on Friday, August 17th.

