Mary Persons, UGA Bulldog hurt at senior bowl

Malik Herring tore his ACL in practice preparing for the Reese's Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — A tough blow came to a Georgia Bulldog trying to improve his draft stock this week. Forsyth native and senior Georgia defensive end Malik Herring tore his ACL while practicing for Reese's Senior Bowl set for Saturday.

Herring reportedly injured himself Wednesday in practice and was seen on crutches Thursday. The Senior Bowl is especially important this year, because the annual NFL combine will not be held due to the coronavirus.

Herring, a Mary Persons graduate, finished his senior year in Athens with 20 tackles, 24 quarterback pressures and 2 sacks.