The Knoxville Ice Bears snapped the Mayhem's 9 game winning streak Saturday evening 4-1 at the Macon Centreplex.

The Mayhem ended the first period 1-1, but the Ice Bears scored two more goals in the 2nd period and pulled away with a win.

Next time they take the ice will be on Wednesday on the road against Pensacola.

