The Mercer fans were in for a treat this weekend at Hawkins Arena. The fans got to meet some of the Mercer players as well as head coach Bob Hoffman in the tip off event and then got to watch the team play in the team scrimmage.

After the scrimmage, the team held a 3 point contest and a slam dunk competition.

Ross Cummings won the 3 point shootout, and Marcus Cohen took home the slam dunk title.

It was the first time Mercer combined the tip off event with the scrimmage. The Bears will hold a Media day

© 2018 WMAZ