MACON, Ga. — For the fourth time in program history, the Mercer Bears baseball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

Mercer won the Southern Conference (SoCon) tournament championship over the weekend and held a watch party Monday at Wild Wings Cafe to see where they would be playing this week in the regionals, which ended up being Athens.

Mercer is the 4th seed and will open region play against host team Georgia on Friday. The Bears are looking to carry over that momentum from the SoCon tourney into the rest of the postseason.

"It just sort of happened, you know I tell our guys it’s not always the best team that wins, it’s the team that is playing the best and I think up there you know we played the best,” said coach Craig Gibson. “We were efficient defensively; our pitching staff was great and we had some guys with some big moments for us. You know we are going to be underdogs here on out and that's ok, but you got to play the game and you got to make plays to make pitches and we are one of the last teams still in it.”

"We had a tough start to the year and we had a pretty good run there and we ended up winning the championship. It’s just a lot of momentum and a lot of excitement because we have already proved we could win a championship, so we can do it again for sure,” said junior pitcher Tanner Hall.