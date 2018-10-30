The Bears played their annual scrimmage Sunday afternoon and are now counting down the days for when they can play someone in a different color jersey.

Mercer comes in at number 5 in the preseason rankings as they will welcome 10 newcomers on the team. Head coach Bob Hoffman and the team says they aren't worried about the preseason rankings but are more focused on where they are placed at the end of the season.

"You know if there is some ranking, I want to win, that sounds silly but I always want to be the best, I mean I won't take it hard or go cry about it or anything but we just go work harder, but I do want to win, and I love being first in anything and we want to be first when it matters and that will be the last day of the league," Hoffman said.

The Bears will open the season next Tuesday on the road against UAB.

