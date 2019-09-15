MACON, Ga. (AP) - Kentel Williams ran for two touchdowns and Kordell Jackson returned two interceptions for touchdowns as Austin Peay spoiled Mercer's home opener, 48-34 on Saturday night.

Austin Peay (2-1) has now won two straight under first-year coach Mark Hudspeth.

Each team kicked two first-half field goals and the game was deadlocked at intermission, 13-13.

JaVaughn Craig, who finished 18 of 32 for 252 yards, opened the second with a five-yard strike to Baniko Henry to put the Governors on top for good, 20-13 and Jackson pushed to 27-13 with his first pick six, this one from 29 yards out.

Robert Riddle got the Bears within a touchdown with a 4-yard pass to Chris Ellington to cut the Mercer (2-1) deficit to 27-20, but Austin Peay opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown run by Williams from three-yards out and a 69-yard pick six by Jackson that pushed the lead to 41-20.

Mercer's Riddle finished 29 of 47 for 287 yards and four touchdowns, but his two interceptions resulted in 14 Austin Peay points.