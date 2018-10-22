MACON, Ga. – The Mercer women’s soccer squad finished sixth in the Southern Conference table and will head to Johnson City, Tenn. to take on the No. 3 seeded ETSU Bucs next Sunday, Oct. 28. The match is slated for 2 p.m.

Samford claimed the No. 1 seed in the tournament after posting an 8-0-1 league mark this season. The only points the Bulldogs dropped all season was in the 2-2 draw with Mercer.

ETSU, Western Carolina and Furman all finished 5-4 in the regular season. ETSU, who fell to The Citadel 2-1 in double-overtime Sunday, earned the No. 3 seed by tiebreaker. Western Carolina’s 1-0 win against Mercer on Sunday, also in double-overtime, moved the Catamounts into fourth, while Furman sits at No. 5 and will travel to Western Carolina.

Chattanooga, which played to a 2-2 double-overtime draw at VMI Sunday, claimed the No. 7 seed while Wofford is No. 8. The Mocs will welcome No. 10 VMI to campus on Wednesday at 6 p.m., while the Terriers will host No. 9 The Citadel at 7 p.m.

No. 1 Samford will host either Wofford or The Citadel on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. CT, while No. 2 UNCG will take on the winner of the VMI and Chattanooga contest on Oct. 27th at 2 p.m.

The tournament winner earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship.

