Mercer falls to Abilene Christian on homecoming

The Wildcats kicked the game winning field goal as time expired.

MACON, Ga. — Mercer football was not able to pick up a win during the three games of their fall campaign, including Saturday's 20-17 loss to Abilene Christian on homecoming.

Mercer led the game going into halftime, 10-7 after trading several turnovers with ACU in the first quarter. Brandon Marshall tied the game at seven for Mercer after the Wildcats scored off of a fumble. Caleb Dowden add a 44-yard field goal.

After the game tied once more in the third quarter, Mercer took the lead with a 30-yard pass from Harrison Frost to Zacch Davis to go up 17-10. Frost threw 11-15 for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Abilene Christian tied the game once more at 17 with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter after a 10-yard passing touchdown from Peyton Mansell to Kobe Clark. The Wildcats were able to stop the Bears once more and run the clock down before Blair Zapeda kicked the game-winning 38-yard score.