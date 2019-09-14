MACON, Ga. — Mercer University's football season is back and so are the hungry fans.

Restaurants near Mercer prepare for Bear fans every game day.

Amici is right across the street from Five Star Stadium on Mercer University Drive, and manager Dave Welch says things get crazy when it's game time.

"That moment where we just kinda die down, it's gone now. You know what I'm saying, it just runs," Welch said.

That Amici location opened last year right before football season.

"Oh, it was crazy. It was bizarre crazy, like it was lines of people waiting to get in," he said.

According to Welch, they made over $9,000 one game day last season, and he expects this season to be even busier.

Heather Craighead's son plays for Mercer, and she says she never misses a game. She says it's almost become a tradition to go to Amici after the games, because it is so close to the university.

"It's packed because all the players are there with their parents and their guests," she said.

Celia Garcia says they see the same thing over at Margaritas in Mercer Village.

"We've been getting quite a crowd. It gets really packed really fast, and it doesn't end until maybe nine o'clock. It's a rush," Garcia said.

If you are planning on coming out to a game this season, make sure you get here early to beat the crowds, wear orange, and 'Bear Down.'

