Friday was one of 25 practices the team will participate in before the opener against Memphis on September 1st. Mercer brings back the defending Southern Conference freshman of the year in quarterback Kaelan Riley.

They also have tight end Sam Walker and wide receiver Marquise Irvin who made the preseason first team offense.

On the defensive side of the ball returners like Lemarkus Bailey and Isaiah Buehler also made preseason honors. The Bears had a total of 8 players earn preseason All SoCon Honors.

The team didn't use pads in the first camp. The Bears will hold a scrimmage on August 11th at 2 pm.

© 2018 WMAZ