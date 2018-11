Mercer used a 32 point performance from KeKe Calloway to top the Georgia Southern Eagles for their first win of the season.

The Bears are now 1-1 on the young campaign. It was a back and forth battle throughout the night, and Mercer pulled away in the 4th quarter to grab the 79-72 win. Up next the Bears return home to Hawkins Arena for their home opener against the Florida Gators.

© 2018 WMAZ