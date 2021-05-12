Mercer graduate assistant coach pursues Olympic dreams

Originally, Hayes had his focus on bobsledding and attended a rookie camp but soon realized that skeleton was more his speed.

MACON, Ga. — Skeleton is not s sport for the faint of heart.

Mercer graduate assistant cross-country coach Austin Hayes decided in March he'd pursue his dream of being an Olympic athlete, and grew a liking to the Olympic sport skeleton.

Skeleton is an International Olympic sport and involves athletes plummeting head first down a steep track made of solid ice. Athletes can reach speeds up from 80 to 90 miles per hour.

"You're going nearly a mile in 50 seconds, it's a lot of adrenaline which is what I love about the sport," Hayes said.

Hayes started his career in track and field, and quickly became a standout.

"As soon as I realized I was semi good in track & field the goal immediately was to go to the Olympics. So, I've had this dream of mine since I was a sophomore in high school. I just didn't know how I was going to get there," Hayes said.

Following his senior year of high school, Hayes represented Team USA in the 2015 Down Under Games in Australia , where he won gold medals in the 100-meter dash and 4x100 meter relay.

After college, he took a year off due to injuries through his college career.

This past March, Hayes decided to take a different path to reach his initial goal of becoming an Olympian.

"What I did was pull up Olympics.org and I just picked up just five or six summer sports and three winter sports. Used process of elimination figured out what I was willing to sacrifice, what I wanted to put the work in," Hayes said.

Originally, Hayes had his focus on bobsledding and attended a rookie camp but soon realized that skeleton was more his speed.

He won a Rookie Camp Push Championship, then placed second at the U.S. Push Championship. Hayes is now an American record holder for fastest sled push in the ice house facility in New York.

He's done all this without even compering in a skeleton competition.

"I like to say don't be realistic. I think you need to have unrealistic dreams and just follow that path. Because skeleton was not at all in the cards for me. I am still living proof that if you want to do it then go pursue it," Hayes said.

He hopes to take all his skills to the ice this coming January.

He's in the USA Skeleton Development Team. Hayes hopes to compete in the 2026 Olympics in Milan, Italy.