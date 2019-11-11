The Mercer Bears Men's Soccer team are returning to the Southern Conference Tournament finals for the first time since 2017. The Bears defeated the number one seed, Furman, 3-2 in double overtime to advance.

Four goals were scored in the first half including the first from Dylan Gaiter within the first 3 minutes. Both goalies pitched clean sheets in the second half to force the overtime periods.

Leo Toledo Jr. received the assist from Dawson Gideon for the winning goal.

This was the second time Mercer beat Furman this season, the first being at home in Betts Stadium back in October. That game went into overtime as well.

The Bears will face UNC-Greensboro on Sunday for the Southern Conference Championship. The last time they were in the championship game was in 2017 where they beat UNCG in penalty kicks.