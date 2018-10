The Bears still clinched the outright Southern Conference Regular Season Championship following Furman's loss to UNCG.

ETSU scored early in the first half, 3 minutes into the game to take the lead. But Mercer would rally and tie the game up in the 37th minute off a Romario Thompson header.

Mercer is now 12-3-2 and 5-1-0. THey will take on the winner of Wofford and UNCG in the SoCon Tournament on November 9th.

