Trevor Martineau got Mercer on the board first in the 27th minute, his 7th on the season off a Roberto Arteaga corner kick.

Then in the 35th minute, Ramario Thompson scored the 2nd goal of the game off a free kick from Arteaga.

Mercer is now 11-2-2, and 4-0 in the Southern Conference. They will play at Furman on Tuesday, Oct. 23rd.

