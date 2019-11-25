MACON, Ga. — Mercer football began the search for a new head coach Sunday, after firing former head coach Bobby Lamb.

Mercer announced the team was parting ways with Lamb, who brought football back to the campus after a 72-year hiatus following World War II. Lamb had a 40-39 record with the Bears after seven seasons.

"We have all worked side-by-side to start and grow the Mercer football program from a dream to an actual reality. Bobby Lamb shouldered the majority of that burden and workload in that process. We can never thank him enough," said Mercer Athletic Director Jim Cole, in a release.

Lamb was the 19th coach in the program's history and set a NCAA Division I record for wins by a first-year program in 2013, with a 10-2 season in his first campaign with the Bears. The 10-win season is also a Mercer football record.

Mercer will begin the search for a new head coach immediately.

