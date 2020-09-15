Mercer soccer announces 2020 non-conference schedule

The Bears have five games scheduled for the fall.

MACON, Ga. — The Mercer Bears soccer team will return to the pitch this fall after scheduling five games.

The games were scheduled after the Southern Conference voted to delay fall sports conference competition with intentions of moving to the spring.

The Bears have three games at home in Betts Stadium and will play Georgia State twice. The Bears ended last season ranked 23rd in the United Soccer Coaches' Poll.

Mercer ended their 2019 season as Southern Conference champions, their fifth championship in six years. The Bears 14 wins tied a program record. The championship tournament win earned a birth in the NCAA tournament, their third in four years.

2020 FALL SCHEDULE

September 18 vs. Georgia State 7 p.m.

September 22 vs. Georgia Southern 7 p.m.

October 6 at Georgia State 7 p.m.

October 10 vs. South Carolina 6 p.m.