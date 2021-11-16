Mercer Soccer to face Wake Forest in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Bears gathered in Macon to watch their name called in the NCAA Selection Show, heading back to the tournament for just the sixth time ever.

MACON, Ga. — Not even 24 hours removed from earning their sixth Southern Conference championship with a 4-3 win over Belmont, the Mercer Bears gathered in Macon to learn their opponent in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

On Thursday, the Bears will head to Winston-Salem, N.C. for a matchup with Wake Forest. The Deacons hold a record of 11-6-1 on the year, making a record eleventh straight trip to the big dance.

Meanwhile for Mercer, the Bears are 0-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, and they're now set to make their first return trip since 2019.