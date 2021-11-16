Mercer Soccer to face Wake Forest in first round of NCAA Tournament

MACON, Ga. — Not even 24 hours removed from earning their sixth Southern Conference championship with a 4-3 win over Belmont, the Mercer Bears gathered in Macon to learn their opponent in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
On Thursday, the Bears will head to Winston-Salem, N.C. for a matchup with Wake Forest. The Deacons hold a record of 11-6-1 on the year, making a record eleventh straight trip to the big dance.
Meanwhile for Mercer, the Bears are 0-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, and they're now set to make their first return trip since 2019.
“We're trying to build a program where we get to the tournament every year,” senior midfielder Trevor Martineau said, “And now our next stage is winning in the tournament. We want to move on in the tournament. And I think that's just the next step for the program.”