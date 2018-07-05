Mercer gave up a late homerun in the top of the 7th inning which proved to be the go ahead run as the Bears fell to the Paladins 2-1.

After giving up a run in the 3rd inning, Mercer responded with a solo shot from Caroline Taylor in the 4th to tie the game up. But that would be the only time the Bears scored.

Mercer finished the regular season 32-17 and 11-5 in the Southern Conference strong enough for the Bears to clinch the 2nd seed of the SoCon Tournament. The tournament begins May 9th in Greensboro, North Carolina.

