On Saturday the Bears split a double header with Furman dropping game one and taking the second game of the series.

Mercer gave up three runs in the first game all coming off home runs and while Mercer scored two runs in the 7th, the rally fell short and they dropped game one 3-2. Mercer picked up their first hit of the contest in the fourth inning.

In the 2nd game, the Bears used a three run homer from Caroline Taylor to pull away from the Paladins and were able to hang on to win 5-2.

Mercer will honor their 6 seniors tomorrow for the final matchup against Furman starting at 1.

© 2018 WMAZ