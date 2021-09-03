Mercer students head to Asheville to cheer on men's basketball team in SoCon championship game

100 students took the trip to Asheville, North Carolina to will the Bears to a victory in the conference championship game.

MACON, Georgia — Mercer students came out to support their men's basketball team in Monday night's Southern Conference championship game.

On Monday, 100 students boarded buses bound for Asheville, North Carolina to cheer on the Bears basketball team tonight.

Mercer played UNCG for the Men's Championship on Monday at 7 p.m. in Asheville.

A win for the Bears would mean an automatic bid to this year's NCAA Tournament, which tips off next week.

Mercer Associate Athletic Director Daniel Tate says he's excited for the students and the success of the basketball team.

"Well we just think it's good for not only for Mercer but for our whole community when we have success like this," Tate said. "It's part of the student experience for coming to a university like Mercer, and we pride ourselves on letting them have the full college experience. Athletics is a big part of this. and We put it out last night and we had an overwhelming over 100 students sign up to want to go up there and support the Bears."

Tip-off was at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN. The game was close the entire contest and broke lose late in the second half with a five point swing, but Mercer couldn't recover.

The Mercer Women's team won the SoCon Women's Championship yesterday to qualify for this year's NCAA Tournament.