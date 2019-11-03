MACON, Ga. — A search is underway at Mercer for a new men’s basketball coach after Bob Hoffman’s firing on Monday.

According to a news release from the university, Hoffman was ‘relieved of his duties, effective immediately.’

The move comes just one day after the women’s basketball team defeated Furman to win a SoCon title and NCAA Tournament bid.

Athletic Director Jim Cole said, “Coach Hoffman has made an indelible mark on the Mercer basketball program. Bob always ran his program and mentored his student-athletes in a first-class manner that represented our university well.”

Cole continued by saying he needed the support of Mercer as they take the men’s basketball program in a new direction.

A national search for the next coach of the Bears is already underway.

Hoffman lead the team to the NCAA Division I Tournament in 2014 where they lost in the third round 63-83 to the Tennessee Volunteers.