Mercer volleyball wins first conference championship

MACON, Ga. — Mercer volleyball accomplished a big milestone Monday night. The bears won their match over Furman in four sets to clinch a share of the Southern Conference regular season championship.
Mercer is 14-7 this season and won their last four matches to achieve the feat. It's the program's first regular season title. The 14 conference wins also sets a program record for the most conference wins since joining the Southern Conference.
The team will have the second-place seed in the Southern Conference tournament in April. The one-seed belongs to Samford who has a stronger win percentage. Samford will host the conference tournament, April 2-3.