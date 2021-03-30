x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Sports

Mercer volleyball wins first conference championship

The Bears set a program record for conference wins since joining the Southern Conference with 14.

MACON, Ga. — Mercer volleyball accomplished a big milestone Monday night. The bears won their match over Furman in four sets to clinch a share of the Southern Conference regular season championship.

Mercer is 14-7 this season and won their last four matches to achieve the feat. It's the program's first regular season title. The 14 conference wins also sets a program record for the most conference wins since joining the Southern Conference.

The team will have the second-place seed in the Southern Conference tournament in April. The one-seed belongs to Samford who has a stronger win percentage. Samford will host the conference tournament, April 2-3.

Related Articles