Mercer women's basketball to face South Carolina in NCAA Tournament

Mercer drew the 16-seed and will travel to San Antonio for the tournament

MACON, Ga. — The Mercer Women's basketball team will face a number one seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament on March 21. The Bears drew the 16-seed in the Hemisfair region of the tournament and will face head coach Dawn Staley and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

Mercer won the Southern Conference tournament championship for the third time in four years with a 60-38 win over Wofford. It earned them the automatic qualifier to advance to the big dance. South Carolina is the champion of the Southeastern Conference for the sixth time in seven years.