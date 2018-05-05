It's just been four years since the Mercer Women's Lacrosse program was established, and now the Bears can call themselves tournament champs.

The Bears faced off against Furman in the inaugural Southern Conference title game, and were always in control of the game as they led 14-6 at the half.

The Bears entered the tournament as the fourth seed and upset the number one seed Detroit Mercy and then delivered another upset over Furman the 3rd seed, a team they had never beaten before.

Kelly Hagerty was named the MVP and scored a game high 5 goals for the Bears. Mercer (9-10) now awaits their NCAA destination which will air Sunday night at 9 p.m.

