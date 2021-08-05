Mercer women's lacrosse wins third consecutive SoCon championship

The Bears advance to the NCAA tournament with an automatic bid

MACON, Ga. — Mercer women's lacrosse won their third consecutive Southern Conference championship on their home field, Saturday.

The Bears also beat the same opponent in the finals for the third consecutive year. Mercer beat Furman lacrosse 14-13 to pick up the victory. They also beat Furman in 2018 and 2019. No tournament was held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Bears were led by junior Hailey Rhatigan with five goals on the day. Lily Morin added three goals and Chole Shaeffer, Eva Thorn and Shannon Urey each added two goals. The effort punches Mercer's ticket to the NCAA tournament.