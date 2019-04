The No. 8 Middle Georgia Knights took down Thomas 13-3 on Tuesday night and extended their winning streak to 4.

The Knights started scoring early in this one scoring two runs in the first inning, and then scored a run in the 2nd and 3rd inning. The bats came alive in the 7th as they scored 8 runs to coast into the victory.

Up next they take on Georgia Southwestern on the road on Wednesday April 3rd.