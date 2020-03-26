ATLANTA — Because of the coronavirus, there's no baseball Opening Day today, as originally planned.

But MLB is still trying to bring fans the spirit of the national past time, by streaming a classic game for each team online.

If you hurry, you can still catch one of the best moments in recent Braves history.

Streaming on the Las Mayores MLB account, Game 3 of the 2018 NLDS has just begun. The game is most famous for Ronald Acuna's epic second-inning grand slam, but also took a few wild turns after that.

It's part of the league's "Opening Day at Home" series.

Check it out below:

It's somewhat of a melancholy day for Braves fans - the team was supposed to be in action today in Arizona for the first game of the season. But hopefully reliving one of the best wins in the team's recent history will ease the sting a little bit.

