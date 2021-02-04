MLB pulls All-Star Game and Draft out of Atlanta over controversial election law

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," wrote the commissioner.

ATLANTA — Georgia is continuing to see fallout over a controversial election law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Friday it’s pulling the 2021 All-Star Game and Draft and is in the process of finalizing a new host city.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” wrote Commissioner of Baseball, Robert D. Manfred Jr.

Manfred says he decided the best way to demonstrate the values of the sports is to relocate the game out of Atlanta. His statement left no questions about the position of MLB on the law.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box… Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support,” said Manfred.

