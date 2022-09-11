Albert Pujols passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th place on all-time home run list

Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer list with 21 games remaining in his final season.

PITTSBURGH — Since 2001, there may not be a more frightening sight for a Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher than Albert Pujols. In the 22nd year of his historic career, Pujols showed why during one last series in Pittsburgh.

A night after he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a game-tying single, Pujols made history and moved into fourth place on the all-time home run list with a dramatic ninth-inning home run that flipped a one-run deficit into a one-run lead.

His 18th home run of the season moved him just three away from 700 for his career and topped his home run total from last year.

Pujols was back in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher Sunday, his second start in a row against a righty. That righty, Mitch Keller, and reliever Duane Underwood Jr. held the Cardinals scoreless for eight innings and handed a 2-0 lead over to Chase De Jong for the ninth.

Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson hit back-to-back doubles to plate the Cardinals' first run of the game and put Pujols in a position to tie the game or take the lead.

Pujols jumped on a 2-0 fastball and launched 403 feet to clear the center field fence.

An Albert Pujols home run at PNC Park is a familiar sight for Pirates fans. Pujols now has 34 home runs in 100 games at the ballpark, the most of any ballpark other than his three home parks.