Looking back at the Braves' last trip to the World Series, in 1999

ATLANTA — The Braves have won the World Series once in each of the cities they have called home: first as the Boston Braves in 1914, then as the Milwaukee Braves in 1957, then as the Atlanta Braves in 1995.

While the team has only won the Series three times, the team has a record of accomplishment -- winning the National League pennant a total of 17 times, dating to 1877 -- which even predates the World Series itself.

The last time they appeared in the Series -- in 1999 -- the Braves faced a colossal New York Yankees team led by future Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.

During the '99 Series, the Braves were led by future Hall of Famers Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, and John Smoltz, with legendary Baseball Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox at the helm.

Atlanta had an incredible record going into the Fall Classic, tallying 103 regular-season wins and only 59 losses. They were able to beat back the Houston Astros in the National League Division Series three games to one, then knocked off the rival New York Mets four games to two before facing the Yankees.

The Yankees, on the other hand, were on a roll -- having blasted past the Texas Rangers in the ALDS three games to zero, then knocking off the Boston Red Sox, four games to one before taking on the Braves.

And though both teams were the number one seeds in their respective leagues, the Yankees took down the Braves easily, winning four straight to Atlanta's zero.