The Braves are the hottest ticket in all of baseball for 2022

It's good to be the champs.

ATLANTA — For Braves fans, it's good to be the champs - and it's even better if you happen to work in the team's ticket sales office.

With a World Series championship obviously comes a lot of excitement, and with Opening Day just a week away, one ticket outlet said there's no other team in baseball - not the Yankees, not the Red Sox - with more excitement going into the new season than Atlanta.

The vendor StubHub released its top 10 in-demand MLB teams for the coming season on Thursday, and they placed the Braves at No. 1.

That beat out the Yankees at No. 2 and Red Sox at No. 3, followed by the Giants, Cardinals, Mets, Cubs, Dodgers, Phillies and Padres.

"Following their 2021 World Series win, the Braves take the top spot as the most in-demand MLB team of the season, based on StubHub ticket sales," the company said.

According to StubHub, the Braves are outselling No. 2 New York by 10%.

The company released several other rankings that also confirm baseball is hotter than ever in Atlanta.

According to StubHub, Georgia is the No. 5 state with the biggest MLB fans, the Braves' home opener on April 7 is the No. 4 most in-demand (at $229 per ticket), and the team's NLCS rematch with the L.A. Dodgers on June 25 - at $127 a pop already for tickets - is the No. 7 most in-demand game all season.