Braves announce NLDS roster | Who's in, who's out

There were no massive surprises, though a few selections stand out.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are gearing up to begin a postseason run on Saturday night with the start of the National League Division Series that they hope ends with their second championship in three seasons.

The expectations are sky high, after Atlanta stormed to the best record in baseball and the postseason's No. 1 overall seed.

Their NLDS opponents, however - Philadelphia - sprang an upset last year in this same round with a hot run that eventually took them to the World Series. And in two Wild Card round games against Miami, Philly looked scorching hot yet again.

The Braves on Saturday, ahead of Game 1, announced the Division Series roster they'll be hoping can put a fall chill into the Phillies.

Atlanta Braves NLDS roster

Pitchers : Bryce Elder, Max Fried, Brad Hand, Daysbel Hernández, Raisel Iglesias, Joe Jiménez, Pierce Johnson, A.J. Minter, AJ Smith-Shawver, Spencer Strider, Michael Tonkin, Kirby Yates

: Bryce Elder, Max Fried, Brad Hand, Daysbel Hernández, Raisel Iglesias, Joe Jiménez, Pierce Johnson, A.J. Minter, AJ Smith-Shawver, Spencer Strider, Michael Tonkin, Kirby Yates Catchers : Travis d'Arnaud, Sean Murphy

: Travis d'Arnaud, Sean Murphy Infielders : Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Vaughn Grissom, Nicky Lopez, Matt Olson, Austin Riley

: Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Vaughn Grissom, Nicky Lopez, Matt Olson, Austin Riley Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Marcell Ozuna, Kevin Pillar, Eddie Rosario, Forrest Wall

Who's in

Among pitchers, Daysbel Hernández's inclusion is perhaps the most surprising, though it was reported ahead of time by MLB.com's Mark Bowman that this was in the works. The 27-year-old only threw about 25 innings in the minors this year, most of them for Double-A Mississippi, but they were good innings - 2.19 ERA collectively, 36 strikeouts and 13 walks. He gave up three runs in 3 2/3 big league innings in July. It's a remarkable opportunity for the Cuban right-hander though, after missing all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery and much of this year injured. He made just three appearances for Gwinnett in September as he returned to action - now he could very well appear in the playoffs.

inclusion is perhaps the most surprising, though it was reported ahead of time by MLB.com's Mark Bowman that this was in the works. The 27-year-old only threw about 25 innings in the minors this year, most of them for Double-A Mississippi, but they were good innings - 2.19 ERA collectively, 36 strikeouts and 13 walks. He gave up three runs in 3 2/3 big league innings in July. It's a remarkable opportunity for the Cuban right-hander though, after missing all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery and much of this year injured. He made just three appearances for Gwinnett in September as he returned to action - now he could very well appear in the playoffs. Bryce Elder's status was also up in the air. The right-hander was an All-Star this season but struggled badly in the second half, with his ERA rising from 2.45 on July 3 to 3.81 by the end of his final start on Sept. 26. The Braves have signaled their faith in the 24-year-old, though, as a possible third starter for this series.

status was also up in the air. The right-hander was an All-Star this season but struggled badly in the second half, with his ERA rising from 2.45 on July 3 to 3.81 by the end of his final start on Sept. 26. The Braves have signaled their faith in the 24-year-old, though, as a possible third starter for this series. Vaughn Grissom made the team even though he hasn't appeared in the big leagues for the Braves since August. The infielder could get a chance to provide some pop off the bench nonetheless after he produced a .330/.419/.501 line for Gwinnett this year.

Who's out